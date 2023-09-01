← Company Directory
Telenor
Telenor Salaries

Telenor's salary ranges from $8,752 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Pakistan at the low-end to $131,131 for a Business Development in Norway at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Telenor. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $85K
Business Development
$131K
Product Manager
$8.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Telenor is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,131. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telenor is $85,000.

