Telefónica
Telefónica Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Argentina at Telefónica ranges from ARS 18.45M to ARS 26.2M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Telefónica's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 20.96M - ARS 24.83M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 18.45MARS 20.96MARS 24.83MARS 26.2M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Telefónica?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Telefónica in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 26,197,132. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telefónica for the Data Analyst role in Argentina is ARS 18,451,893.

