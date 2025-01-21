← Company Directory
Telefonica Tech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Telefonica Tech Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation at Telefonica Tech ranges from R$168K to R$230K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Telefonica Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

R$182K - R$216K
Spain
Common Range
Possible Range
R$168KR$182KR$216KR$230K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at Telefonica Tech to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$174K+ (sometimes R$1.74M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Telefonica Tech?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Telefonica Tech sits at a yearly total compensation of R$229,668. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telefonica Tech for the Solution Architect role is R$167,758.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Telefonica Tech

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources