Telefonica Tech
Telefonica Tech Salaries

Telefonica Tech's salary ranges from $34,338 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Brazil at the low-end to $42,642 for a Product Manager in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Telefonica Tech. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
$42.6K
Solution Architect
$34.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Telefonica Tech is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $42,642. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telefonica Tech is $38,490.

Other Resources