Telefonica Hispam
Telefonica Hispam Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Spain at Telefonica Hispam ranges from €22.7K to €32.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Telefonica Hispam's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€25.7K - €29.3K
Common Range
Possible Range
€22.7K€25.7K€29.3K€32.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Telefonica Hispam in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €32,269. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telefonica Hispam for the Software Engineer role in Spain is €22,698.

