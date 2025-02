Telarus is a Technology Solutions Brokerage that simplifies the process of selling and sourcing UCaaS, Cloud, Mobility, IoT, Cybersecurity, and Contact Center solutions. They hold contracts with leading providers and use their patented GeoQuote platform to provide real-time carrier pricing and advanced research features. Telarus has been named the top Technology Solutions Brokerage for three consecutive years and offers a partner program for top producers and voice-and-data experts.