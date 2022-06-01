Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Telamon-Transition Resources Corporation (TRC) is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit organization that provides educational services through early childhood and family support programs, workforce and career services, and housing and financial empowerment services to nearly 24,000 individuals a year in eleven states.MISSION: Our mission is to provide educational services that lead to better jobs, better lives, and better communities.HISTORY: Since our beginnings in 1965 as the Migrant Project of the North Carolina Council of Churches, we have grown into a large, stable organization with diverse funding from federal and state governments, as well as substantial partnerships with private foundations. We became a HUD certified National Intermediary in the Housing Counseling sector, and we provide community action services through projects in West Virginia and North Carolina. In Indiana, we are Transition Resources Corporation, or TRC, since another organization held the Telamon name when we incorporated in that state.TODAY: Now in our 54th year of service, we are focused on growth, and on positive customer outcomes. In 2014, Telamon began providing financial literacy services to families and staff in our Delaware Head Start programs through an innovative partnership with the State of Delaware's $tand By Me program. In 2016, our Governing Board and executive leadership set a strategic goal of growing our services by embedding financial empowerment for customers and staff into all our lines of business.