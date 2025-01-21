Software Engineer compensation in United States at Teladoc Health ranges from $118K per year for Software Engineer I to $184K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teladoc Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$118K
$112K
$6.7K
$0
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$171K
$152K
$13.7K
$5K
Senior Software Engineer
$184K
$161K
$15.3K
$7.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Teladoc Health, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
