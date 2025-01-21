All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Teladoc Health ranges from $178K per year for Product Manager II to $192K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $186K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teladoc Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$192K
$153K
$19.8K
$19.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Teladoc Health, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)