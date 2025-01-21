Product Designer compensation in United States at Teladoc Health totals $173K per year for Senior Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $159K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teladoc Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Teladoc Health, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title