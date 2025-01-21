← Company Directory
Teladoc Health
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Teladoc Health Marketing Salaries

The median Marketing compensation in United States package at Teladoc Health totals $98.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teladoc Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Teladoc Health
Marketing
hidden
Total per year
$98.8K
Level
hidden
Base
$98.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Teladoc Health?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Teladoc Health, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Teladoc Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $179,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teladoc Health for the Marketing role in United States is $109,000.

