Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Salaries

Teladoc Health's salary ranges from $98,760 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $303,475 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Teladoc Health. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $118K
Software Engineer II $135K
Software Engineer III $171K
Senior Software Engineer $184K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist II $138K
Senior Data Scientist $264K
Product Manager
Product Manager II $178K
Senior Product Manager $192K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $226K
Product Designer
Median $159K

UX Designer

Marketing
Median $98.8K
Recruiter
$199K
Sales
$294K
Solution Architect
$303K
Technical Program Manager
$204K
UX Researcher
$206K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Teladoc Health, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Teladoc Health is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $303,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teladoc Health is $187,609.

