Software Engineering Manager compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Tekion ranges from ₹5.29M per year for L1 to ₹5.93M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹6.92M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹5.29M
₹5.29M
₹0
₹0
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹5.93M
₹4.17M
₹1.76M
₹0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)