  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Research Scientist

  • Greater Bengaluru

Tekion Research Scientist Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Research Scientist compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Tekion totals ₹3.77M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tekion
Research Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹3.77M
Level
L3
Base
₹3.26M
Stock (/yr)
₹509K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Tekion?
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at Tekion in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,766,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tekion for the Research Scientist role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,753,099.

Other Resources