Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Tekion ranges from ₹1.8M per year for L1 to ₹5.05M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.07M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹1.8M
₹1.43M
₹338K
₹27.7K
L2
₹3.11M
₹2.88M
₹230K
₹0
L3
₹4.12M
₹3.49M
₹637K
₹0
L4
₹5.05M
₹3.92M
₹1.08M
₹43.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)