Tekion Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Tekion ranges from ₹2.01M per year for L1 to ₹7.22M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹4.06M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) ₹2.01M ₹1.73M ₹243K ₹34.8K L2 Software Engineer ₹2.73M ₹2.25M ₹465K ₹14K L3 Senior Software Engineer ₹4.68M ₹3.87M ₹816K ₹0 L4 Staff Software Engineer ₹6.34M ₹5.28M ₹1.01M ₹53.8K View 1 More Levels

+ ₹5.01M + ₹7.69M + ₹1.73M + ₹3.02M + ₹1.9M Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Tekion ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title