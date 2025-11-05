Product Manager compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Tekion ranges from ₹2.96M per year for L1 to ₹6.34M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.44M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹2.96M
₹2.53M
₹311K
₹120K
L2
₹3.31M
₹2.9M
₹407K
₹0
L3
₹5.47M
₹4.19M
₹1.22M
₹52.5K
L4
₹6.34M
₹4.69M
₹1.66M
₹0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)