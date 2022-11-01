← Company Directory
Tecton
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tecton Salaries

Tecton's salary ranges from $168,840 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in Australia at the low-end to $291,250 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tecton. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $291K
Business Development
$169K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tecton is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $291,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tecton is $230,045.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tecton

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources