TechTarget
TechTarget Salaries

TechTarget's salary ranges from $109,545 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $119,400 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TechTarget. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Marketing Operations
$110K
Software Engineer
$119K
The highest paying role reported at TechTarget is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TechTarget is $114,473.

