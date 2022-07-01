← Company Directory
TechStar Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about TechStar Group that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    TechStar Group is a niche Product Development, Business Solutions, and global IT Services firm based in Dallas, TX. At TechStar, we help drive Customer Success by leveraging our expertise in IT Solutions and Business Process improvements.Our approach of “Client First” focuses in providing dedicated and committed team to help our customers achieve their goals. With our “Trusted Partner” services philosophy we have developed several frameworks and accelerators in various technologies. We have evolved to be a thought leader and we play a critical role in formulating our client’s business strategy. We consider ourselves to be a pioneer in creating industry-specific business solutions and our team is adept in creating new age digital practices that enable extensive business growth through value addition.

    http://www.techstargroup.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    360
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for TechStar Group

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Microsoft
    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources