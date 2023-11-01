← Company Directory
TechSoup
Work Here? Claim Your Company

TechSoup Salaries

TechSoup's salary ranges from $58,290 in total compensation per year for a Legal at the low-end to $137,700 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TechSoup. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Legal
$58.3K
Marketing
$138K
Software Engineer
$83.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TechSoup is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TechSoup is $83,300.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TechSoup

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources