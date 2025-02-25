All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Technology Innovation Institute ranges from AED 206K to AED 288K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Technology Innovation Institute's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!