← Company Directory
TechnoGen
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about TechnoGen that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    TechnoGen, Inc. is an Global IT Services and Consulting Company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. TechnoGen, Inc. (TGI) is a Minority & Women-Owned Small Business with over 16 years of experience providing end to end IT Services and Solutions to the Public and Private sectors. TGI provides highly skilled and certiﬁed professionals and has successfully executed more than 345 projects. TechnoGen is committed to helping our clients solve complex problems and achieve their goals, on time and under budget.

    http://www.technogeninc.com
    Website
    2003
    Year Founded
    300
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for TechnoGen

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Square
    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources