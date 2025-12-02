Company Directory
TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC Controls Engineer Salaries

The average Controls Engineer total compensation in United States at TechnipFMC ranges from $85K to $116K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TechnipFMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$91K - $110K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$85K$91K$110K$116K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at TechnipFMC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Controls Engineer at TechnipFMC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $116,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TechnipFMC for the Controls Engineer role in United States is $85,000.

Other Resources

