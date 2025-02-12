← Company Directory
Technical University of Munich
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Technical University of Munich Salaries

Technical University of Munich's salary ranges from $26,645 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $61,810 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Technical University of Munich. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $61.5K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $61.8K
Administrative Assistant
$26.6K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

75 7
75 7
Electrical Engineer
$57K
Hardware Engineer
$55.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Technical University of Munich is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $61,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Technical University of Munich is $56,962.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Technical University of Munich

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Apple
  • Uber
  • Google
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources