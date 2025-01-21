← Company Directory
Techint Ingeniería y Construcción
Techint Ingeniería y Construcción Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in United States at Techint Ingeniería y Construcción ranges from $103K to $140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Techint Ingeniería y Construcción's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$110K - $133K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$103K$110K$133K$140K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Techint Ingeniería y Construcción?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Techint Ingeniería y Construcción in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $140,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Techint Ingeniería y Construcción for the Business Analyst role in United States is $102,850.

