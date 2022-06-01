← Company Directory
Techint Ingeniería y Construcción
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Techint Ingeniería y Construcción Salaries

Techint Ingeniería y Construcción's median salary is $121,605 for a Business Analyst . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Techint Ingeniería y Construcción. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$122K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Techint Ingeniería y Construcción is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $121,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Techint Ingeniería y Construcción is $121,605.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Techint Ingeniería y Construcción

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • SoFi
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources