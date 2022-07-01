← Company Directory
Techarex Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Techarex Networks that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Techarex Networks is a trusted IT company based in Texas delivering cloud computing solutions to enable the clients to do the business in a better way. The company delivers satisfactory experience to the clients while helping them to develop successful and adaptive business. Techarex Network's has gained recognition across the globe for providing valuable and time saving cloud computing solutions. The cloud platform enables the developers to build, test and deploy applications on highly scalable and reliable infrastructure.The technicians are specialist in offering cloud services, desktop solutions for accountants as they need a way to keep their data safe and secure. It’s easy to use and can be operated from any device and machine around the globe. Among some of the leading accounting solutions include QuickBooks, Sage 50 and QuickBook Enterprise.

    http://www.techarex.net
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    75
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Techarex Networks

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • LinkedIn
    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources