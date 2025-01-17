← Company Directory
Tech Mahindra
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • All Venture Capitalist Salaries

Tech Mahindra Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in India at Tech Mahindra ranges from ₹309K to ₹439K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tech Mahindra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹352K - ₹416K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹309K₹352K₹416K₹439K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Venture Capitalist submissions at Tech Mahindra to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Tech Mahindra?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Venture Capitalist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Tech Mahindra in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹439,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tech Mahindra for the Venture Capitalist role in India is ₹309,473.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tech Mahindra

Related Companies

  • Infosys
  • LTI
  • Mindtree
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • HCL Technologies
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources