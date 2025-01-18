← Company Directory
Tech Mahindra
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Security Software Engineer

Tech Mahindra Security Software Engineer Salaries

The median Security Software Engineer compensation in India package at Tech Mahindra totals ₹1.22M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tech Mahindra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tech Mahindra
Security Software Engineer
Noida, UP, India
Total per year
₹1.22M
Level
U3
Base
₹1.22M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Tech Mahindra?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Security Software Engineer at Tech Mahindra in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,002,929. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tech Mahindra for the Security Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,218,814.

