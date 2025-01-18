Salaries

Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

India

Tech Mahindra Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in India

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in India at Tech Mahindra ranges from ₹511K per year for U2 to ₹1.26M per year for U3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹649K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tech Mahindra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus U1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- U2 Software Engineer ₹511K ₹501K ₹0 ₹9.3K U3 Senior Software Engineer ₹1.26M ₹1.26M ₹0 ₹0 U4 Team Lead ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ --

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

