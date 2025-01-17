← Company Directory
Tech Mahindra
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Tech Mahindra Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Tech Mahindra ranges from AED 204K to AED 286K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tech Mahindra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 221K - AED 257K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 204KAED 221KAED 257KAED 286K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Tech Mahindra?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Tech Mahindra in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 285,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tech Mahindra for the Data Analyst role in United Arab Emirates is AED 204,000.

