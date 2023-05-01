← Company Directory
Tebra
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tebra Salaries

Tebra's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $211,791 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tebra. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $129K
Product Manager
$147K
Sales
$89.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$212K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tebra is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,791. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tebra is $137,906.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tebra

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Apple
  • Pinterest
  • Square
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources