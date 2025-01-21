← Company Directory
Teamtailor
Teamtailor Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Sweden at Teamtailor ranges from SEK 715K to SEK 999K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teamtailor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 775K - SEK 939K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 715KSEK 775KSEK 939KSEK 999K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Teamtailor?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Teamtailor in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 998,895. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teamtailor for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 714,726.

Other Resources