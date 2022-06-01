← Company Directory
Tealium
Tealium Salaries

Tealium's salary ranges from $85,023 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $254,592 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tealium. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $152K
Business Development
$123K
Fashion Designer
$99.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$85K
Product Manager
$113K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$255K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
Solution Architect
$144K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tealium is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $254,592. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tealium is $133,427.

