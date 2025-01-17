← Company Directory
TD Securities
TD Securities Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at TD Securities ranges from $99.6K to $142K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TD Securities's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$113K - $128K
Colombia
Common Range
Possible Range
$99.6K$113K$128K$142K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at TD Securities?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at TD Securities in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $141,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TD Securities for the Accountant role in United States is $99,600.

