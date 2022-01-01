← Company Directory
TCGplayer
TCGplayer Salaries

TCGplayer's salary ranges from $137,700 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $198,900 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Human Resources
$199K
Software Engineer
$138K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TCGplayer is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $198,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TCGplayer is $168,300.

