TAZI is an AI company that offers an Automated Machine Learning platform. It has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies by Gartner and is considered the next generation of Auto ML by Data Science Central. TAZI's platform is based on 30+ years of experience and 23 patents in AI. It enables business experts and data scientists to easily create, update, deploy, and take actions with machine learning models. TAZI models are understandable and continuously learn from data and human input. The company aims to democratize AI and serves industries such as banking, insurance, telco, retail, and health. It has offices in San Francisco and Istanbul.