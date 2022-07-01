← Company Directory
Taysha Gene Therapies
    • About

    Taysha Gene Therapies is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we hope to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to quickly and efficiently build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for new cures—to dramatically improve patients’ lives.

    https://tayshagtx.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

