Taxy.io
Taxy.io Salaries

Taxy.io's salary ranges from $74,051 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $94,403 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Taxy.io. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
Median $74.1K
Software Engineer
$86.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$94.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Taxy.io is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $94,403. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Taxy.io is $86,129.

