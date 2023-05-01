← Company Directory
TaxSlayer
TaxSlayer Salaries

TaxSlayer's salary ranges from $72,360 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $103,978 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TaxSlayer. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Analyst
$104K
Software Engineer
$72.4K
The highest paying role reported at TaxSlayer is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $103,978. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TaxSlayer is $88,169.

