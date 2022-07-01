← Company Directory
TaxBit
TaxBit Salaries

TaxBit's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $340,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TaxBit. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $240K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $340K
Product Manager
$239K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TaxBit is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $340,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TaxBit is $239,400.

