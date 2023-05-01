Taulia is a San Francisco-based company that provides working capital solutions to businesses. They use AI-powered technology to optimize working capital management practices and help companies access the value in their supply chain. Their goal is to create a world where every business thrives by enabling buyers and suppliers to choose when to pay and get paid. They have a network of 1.8 million businesses and process over $500 billion annually. Taulia is trusted by over 120 of the world’s largest companies, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, and Vodafone.