Tata Motors
Tata Motors Salaries

Tata Motors's salary ranges from $21,203 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $36,361 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tata Motors. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$21.2K
Product Manager
$36.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tata Motors is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $36,361. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Motors is $28,782.

