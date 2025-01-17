← Company Directory
Tata Hitachi
Tata Hitachi Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in India at Tata Hitachi ranges from ₹1.25M to ₹1.81M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Hitachi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.41M - ₹1.64M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.25M₹1.41M₹1.64M₹1.81M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Tata Hitachi?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tata Hitachi in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,807,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Hitachi for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,245,497.

