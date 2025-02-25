← Company Directory
Tata Group
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Tata Group Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in Saudi Arabia package at Tata Group totals SAR 49.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tata Group
Project Manager
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per year
SAR 49.7K
Level
L3
Base
SAR 49.7K
Stock (/yr)
SAR 0
Bonus
SAR 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Tata Group?

SAR 600K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Tata Group in Saudi Arabia sits at a yearly total compensation of SAR 340,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Group for the Project Manager role in Saudi Arabia is SAR 340,040.

Other Resources