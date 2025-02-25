← Company Directory
Tata Group
Tata Group Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in India package at Tata Group totals ₹643K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Tata Group
Senior Manager Design
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
₹643K
Level
L5
Base
₹643K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Tata Group?

₹13.67M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Tata Group in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹738,636. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Group for the Mechanical Engineer role in India is ₹642,973.

Other Resources