Tata Group
  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Tata Group Marketing Salaries in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Tata Group in Mumbai Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,457,410. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Group for the Marketing role in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is ₹3,147,416.

Other Resources