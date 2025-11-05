Company Directory
Tata Group
Tata Group Chemical Engineer Salaries in Greater Amsterdam Area

The average Chemical Engineer total compensation in Greater Amsterdam Area at Tata Group ranges from €61.3K to €87.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

€70.3K - €82.3K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
€61.3K€70.3K€82.3K€87.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chemical Engineer at Tata Group in Greater Amsterdam Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €87,511. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Group for the Chemical Engineer role in Greater Amsterdam Area is €61,333.

Other Resources