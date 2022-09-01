← Company Directory
Tata Group
Tata Group Salaries

Tata Group's salary ranges from $3,371 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $281,400 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tata Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $20.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $12K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $7.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $75K
Project Manager
Median $13.3K
Business Operations Manager
$19K
Data Science Manager
$15.6K
Data Scientist
$17.2K
Human Resources
$18.9K
Legal
$4.2K
Product Designer
$55.5K
Product Manager
$281K
Program Manager
$25.2K
Sales
$3.4K
Solution Architect
$63.1K
Technical Program Manager
$24.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tata Group is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Group is $18,965.

